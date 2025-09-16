Open Menu

Governor Sindh Meets Mayor Of Xuzhou To Strengthen Bilateral Ties And Investment Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Governor Sindh meets Mayor of Xuzhou to strengthen bilateral ties and investment cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori held a meeting with the Mayor of the Xuzhou Municipal People’s Government during his official visit to China. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations, promoting exchange of delegations, and ensuring the effective implementation of previously signed agreements between the two sides.

According to statement issued by the Governor House spokesperson, Governor Tessori highlighted the vast investment opportunities available in the Sindh province, particularly in the sectors of infrastructure, highways, water, and energy. He emphasized the importance of involving international investors in approved development projects to ensure their timely and efficient completion.

Governor Tessori also reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to providing full support to foreign investors in order to drive industrial growth and generate employment opportunities for the local population.

The Mayor of Xuzhou welcomed the Governor’s proposals and accepted his invitation to visit Pakistan in the near future. Both leaders expressed their mutual desire to deepen economic cooperation between China and Pakistan and agreed to take joint steps to strengthen trade and investment partnerships.

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

24 minutes ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

39 minutes ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

40 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

2 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

2 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

2 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

3 hours ago
 Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housin ..

Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan