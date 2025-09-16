- Home
Governor Sindh Meets Mayor Of Xuzhou To Strengthen Bilateral Ties And Investment Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori held a meeting with the Mayor of the Xuzhou Municipal People’s Government during his official visit to China. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations, promoting exchange of delegations, and ensuring the effective implementation of previously signed agreements between the two sides.
According to statement issued by the Governor House spokesperson, Governor Tessori highlighted the vast investment opportunities available in the Sindh province, particularly in the sectors of infrastructure, highways, water, and energy. He emphasized the importance of involving international investors in approved development projects to ensure their timely and efficient completion.
Governor Tessori also reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to providing full support to foreign investors in order to drive industrial growth and generate employment opportunities for the local population.
The Mayor of Xuzhou welcomed the Governor’s proposals and accepted his invitation to visit Pakistan in the near future. Both leaders expressed their mutual desire to deepen economic cooperation between China and Pakistan and agreed to take joint steps to strengthen trade and investment partnerships.
