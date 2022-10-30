Governor Sindh meets Nawab Jam Karam Ali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori met the head of Jam Family, Nawab Jam Karam Ali at his residence here on Sunday.

On this occasion, they discussed the overall political situation of the province, challenges being faced by the province, rehabilitation of the flood affectees and issues of mutual interests.

The Governor said that Jam Family had always played vital role in the politics of the province. He said that he would go to everyone for the resolution to the problems of the province and his top priority was to mitigate the problems of the province.

The Governor said that he was playing his role as a bridge between the federation and the province to provide relief to the people as much as possible.

Nawab Jam Karam Ali offered his full support for the welfare of the province and congratulated Kamran Tessori for taking the change of the Governor's office.