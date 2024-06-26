Governor Sindh meets Turkish Ambassador

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci in Islamabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci in Islamabad.

In the meeting, bilateral relations, increase in trade, investment and other matters of interest were discussed, said a spokesperson of Sindh Governor's House here on Wednesday.

The matters related to investments under SIFC were also discussed in the meeting.

The Governor Sindh said that various sectors in the province are very attractive for investment and Turkish investors should invest in the province, in this regard the government will provide them with all possible support.

The Turkish Ambassador said that Turkish investors are very keen in various sectors of the province.