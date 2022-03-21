UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh, Ministers, MNAs Call On PM Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 05:41 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi along with a number of members of the National Assembly from Sindh, Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to express their complete confidence in his leadership

MNAs Aftab Siddiqui, Saifur Rehman, Attaullah, Akram Cheema, Faheem Khan, Aslam Khan, Alamgir Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel, Aftab Jahangir, Saima Nadeem and Nusrat Waheed were included in the delegation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Special Assistant to PM Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the ongoing development projects of the Federal government in Sindh province were also discussed.

Separately, member of the National Assembly, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana also called on the prime minister.

During the meeting, she expressed her full confidence in the leadership of the prime minister and appreciated the government's welfare projects and development policies.

