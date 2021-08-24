UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh, MNAs Discuss Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) elected Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from Karachi on Tuesday discussed ongoing progress on the development projects in Karachi and Sindh province.

The meeting was held here at Sindh Governor House, talking to MNAs, the Governor of Sindh also reviewed the pace of work on various development schemes initiated in their respective constituencies.

MNAs who have attended the meeting included Aslam Khan, Faheem Khan, Attaullah Khan, Saif ur Rehman, Captain Jamil, Alamgir Khan and Abdul Shakoor Shad.

The Governor Sindh said that efforts were underway for a stable economy as a viable economy would also allow the government to augment efforts on the social sector to alleviate poverty and for generating more employment opportunities.

He observed that because of the effective economic policies of the government and its untiring endeavors, tangible results were being achieved which are being recognized internationally as well.

"This ray of hope has served to improve Pakistan's standing in the comity of nations and building the confidence of international investors", he added.

The Governor vowed to continue to do his best for the welfare of the people, strengthening of political and state institutions in the province and dispensing his constitutional responsibilities.

The parliamentarians apprised the Governor's efforts and taking keen interest in the development of the province.

The Governor assured to play his due role to get the issues resolved for wellbeing of a common man.

The Governor further urged upon the MNAs to personally monitor the development work in their respective Constituencies and to ensure timely completion of the projects.

