Governor Sindh, MPs Visit Sheikh Rashid, Condole Over Brother's Demise

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 09:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismael along with other parliamentarians on Friday visited the residence of Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and condoled with him over demise of his elder brother.

The Governor, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, members of the Parliament including Major (Retd.) Tahir Sadiq, Amir Kiyani, Raja Riaz and Riaz Fatyana sympathized with Sheikh Rashid with the Interior Minister on passing away of his brother.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, alleviate his ranks; and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

