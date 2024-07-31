Governor Sindh pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah on her birthday

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Wednesday paid tribute to Fatima Jinnah's great struggle in his message on her birthday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Wednesday paid tribute to Fatima Jinnah's great struggle in his message on her birthday.

He acknowledged her efforts in mobilizing women in Independence Movement for the establishment of Pakistan and recognized her role as the mother of the nation.

Governor Tessori hailed her legacy while appreciating her outstanding services.