Governor Sindh pays tribute to Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas on 54th martyrdom anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited the residence of Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 54th martyrdom anniversary to meet the martyr’s family and express solidarity.

The Governor offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks, said a news release Wednesday.

MQM-Pakistan MPA Aamir Siddiqui was also present on the occasion. Later, Governor Kamran Tessori spoke to the media alongside the martyr’s brother, Anjum Minhas.

He said the sacrifices of Pakistan Air Force officers are unparalleled, and Rashid Minhas’s name will always shine among the nation’s heroes. “The family of Shaheed Rashid Minhas is a source of pride for us. I express my love and solidarity with them,” Kamran Tessori remarked.

He added that the nation’s young pilots have always given a strong response to the enemy and that today, the soul of Rashid Minhas must be content.

“Our soldiers’ sacrifices are the reason we sleep in peace. They are the crown of our heads. These are special families who take pride in the martyrdom of their loved ones.”

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said Indian aggression has always been met with a crushing response and history will remember these sacrifices in golden words. “The defense of the country is in strong hands. We salute all the armed forces and pay them tribute. I pray that our Shaheens continue serving the nation with the same spirit and passion,” he added.

Calling Rashid Minhas a “shining lamp who sacrificed his life to safeguard the nation’s honor,” Governor Sindh said his short life remains a great story that history will remember for centuries.