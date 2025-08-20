Open Menu

Governor Sindh Pays Tribute To Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas On 54th Martyrdom Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:32 PM

Governor Sindh pays tribute to Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas on 54th martyrdom anniversary

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited the residence of Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 54th martyrdom anniversary to meet the martyr’s family and express solidarity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited the residence of Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 54th martyrdom anniversary to meet the martyr’s family and express solidarity.

The Governor offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks, said a news release Wednesday.

MQM-Pakistan MPA Aamir Siddiqui was also present on the occasion. Later, Governor Kamran Tessori spoke to the media alongside the martyr’s brother, Anjum Minhas.

He said the sacrifices of Pakistan Air Force officers are unparalleled, and Rashid Minhas’s name will always shine among the nation’s heroes. “The family of Shaheed Rashid Minhas is a source of pride for us. I express my love and solidarity with them,” Kamran Tessori remarked.

He added that the nation’s young pilots have always given a strong response to the enemy and that today, the soul of Rashid Minhas must be content.

“Our soldiers’ sacrifices are the reason we sleep in peace. They are the crown of our heads. These are special families who take pride in the martyrdom of their loved ones.”

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said Indian aggression has always been met with a crushing response and history will remember these sacrifices in golden words. “The defense of the country is in strong hands. We salute all the armed forces and pay them tribute. I pray that our Shaheens continue serving the nation with the same spirit and passion,” he added.

Calling Rashid Minhas a “shining lamp who sacrificed his life to safeguard the nation’s honor,” Governor Sindh said his short life remains a great story that history will remember for centuries.

Recent Stories

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

3 minutes ago
 Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug ..

Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers

6 minutes ago
 Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

18 minutes ago
 Using internal, external resources to help address ..

Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..

6 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..

6 minutes ago
 Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; ur ..

Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued

6 minutes ago
1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide ..

1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive ..

6 minutes ago
 Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian D ..

Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass

13 minutes ago
 LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate ..

LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR

13 minutes ago
 ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover ..

ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..

13 minutes ago
 SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to ..

SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees

13 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three- ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan