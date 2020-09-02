Governor Sindh, Punjab visit rain-hit areas, distributes ration, relief goods

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday visited rain-hit areas of district Badin and distributed ration and relief goods among the people

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday visited rain-hit areas of district Badin and distributed ration and relief goods among the people.

According to details, both the Governors met with rain-hit people accommodated at relief camps set up at Sahib Mahal of Tando Bago and lakha Dino Shaheed school Golarchi.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Federal Government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minisiter Imran Khan was fully aware about difficulties faced by people of Sindh province including Karachi which badly affected by recent monsoon spell, however, joint efforts were needed in this regard to deal with hazardous of natural disasters.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was likely to visit Karachi in a couple of days aiming to ascertain losses and find a solution so that sufferings of rain-hit areas could be minimised.

Governor announced to provide ration to 100,000 rain-hit families while 10,000 families to be given interest free loan up to Rs 100,000 with the help of social welfare entities and philanthropists.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Ismail deplored that despite allocating sufficient amount in annual budget for development schemes, desilting of saline water drains, strengthening of embankments and cleaning canals not being carried out causing hardship to people.

Both the Governors accompanied by MPA Hasnain Mirza visited Ghoni Phuleli Sem nullah and reviewed the position of weak embankments.