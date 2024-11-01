Open Menu

Governor Sindh Raises Pakistan-Russia Flags On Russia's People's Unity Day

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 11:51 PM

On the occasion of Russia’s People’s Unity Day, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori raised the Pakistan and Russia flags at the Karachi Press Club Chowk (Fawara Chowk)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) On the occasion of Russia’s People’s Unity Day, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori raised the Pakistan and Russia flags at the Karachi Press Club Chowk (Fawara Chowk).

The event featured a spectacular fireworks display, celebrating the strong ties between Pakistan and Russia, said a news release on Friday.

Present at the ceremony were the Russian Consul General Andrey V. Fedorov and other dignitaries.

In his address, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori extended his felicitations to the Russian people on their national day, stating that the display of the Pakistan and Russia flags symbolizes the strength of bilateral relations.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he highlighted the complete peace in Pakistan, inviting overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors to invest in the country, which he noted is an excellent time for investment.

He mentioned that the pakistan stock exchange is rising above 91,000, indicating improvements in the economy.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori praised Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for protecting both the borders and the economy. He also commended Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his tireless efforts, expressing hope that the benefits of these endeavors will soon be realized by the Pakistani people.

He assured that Pakistan will soon emerge as a strong economic power.

