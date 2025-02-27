- Home
Governor Sindh Reaffirms Commitment To Women’s Empowerment At 15th Ladies Fund Women Awards
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) In a significant move towards promoting women's empowerment, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori reiterated his dedication to supporting women’s independence and growth at the 15th Ladies Fund Women Awards 2025, held at Governor House.
The Governor emphasized that empowering women economically and fostering their business development and prosperity remain top priorities of his office, according to a news release on Thursday.
He acknowledged the essential role women play in building a strong nation, underlining the belief build that "strong women a strong Pakistan.
"
The current government, he added, was fully committed to empowering women across various sectors, including the economic, social, and professional arenas. Initiatives such as the Umeed Ki Ghanti (Bell of Hope) and other welfare projects had been introduced to ensure women receive equal opportunities for growth.
Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also extended his appreciation to the Ladies Fund for their 15 years of outstanding service in advancing the cause of women's empowerment.
