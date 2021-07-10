Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Saturday said that the Sindh government's decision of appointing Murtaza Wahab as administrator Karachi was totally unacceptable as it was taken without consultation with the federal government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Saturday said that the Sindh government's decision of appointing Murtaza Wahab as administrator Karachi was totally unacceptable as it was taken without consultation with the Federal government.

Speaking to media persons here at the Governor House Karachi, Imran Ismail said that representatives of federal and provincial governments had agreed in principal that the Administrator of Karachi would be non-partisan and his appointment would be made with mutual consultation. But both the principles were violated, he added.

Imran Ismail said, the Governor has a constitutional role of looking after the interest of the federation as representative of federation in the province. "I strongly believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a honest, sincere and able leader who could lead the nation towards progress and prosperity," he said.

On a question about Green Line Bus service, the Governor assured that there would be no further delay in the project while issues pertaining to award of the contract to a Spanish firm would be cleared in few days.

On a query regarding cheating and use of unfair means in examinations of ninth and Matric classes, Imran Ismail maintained that the provincial education ministry was responsible of conducting examinations in transparent and fair manner and it was the responsibility of Sindh Education Minister to check the illegitimate practices.

He stressed on Sindh government to take stern measures so that secrecy of question papers could be maintained and examinations be conducted smoothly.

Replying to a query about cleaning of main drains of Karachi, the Governor said that FWO is a federal organization that was working day and night to clear the major drains of the city so that citizens of the metropolis could be prevented from situation they had to face previous year's heavy monsoon downpour.

He had also written a letter to the Chief Minister Sindh to expedite the work so that all the drainage channels could be made fully functional before rains, Imran said.