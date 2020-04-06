UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Receives Five Trucks Containing 3000 Ration Bags

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Governor Sindh receives five trucks containing 3000 ration bags

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on Monday received five trucks containing 3,000 ration bags donated by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for the affectees of lockdown, especially, the needy of Hyderabad and labourers of Lakhra.

Talking to media along with Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPA Khurram Sher Zaman and Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jameel Akhter, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that our target is distribution of around 50,000 ration bags among the needy and affectees of lockdown situation, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Imran Ismail said that we have so far distributed around 7000 ration bags while 3000 more ration bags have reached today (Monday).

He said that rations bags are being distributed with the help of philanthropists and welfare organizations so that affectees can get ration on-time.

Imran Ismail noted that over 1.2 million people from Sindh are registered in the Tiger Force. In response to a question, the Governor said that there are many people in Sindh who do not have identity cards and their Names are not even in the National Database. System is also being devised to deliver ration to them, he added.

He said that the doctors and paramedics are frontline soldiers while the janitorial staff is also presently serving with devotion.

