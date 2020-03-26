Governor Sindh reviews arrangements of ration distribution at Saylani Welfare Trust

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday reviewed the arrangements of preparation and distribution of Ration meant for the needy people affected due to Lockdown, during visit to the main office of the Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWT) Bahadurabad here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday reviewed the arrangements of preparation and distribution of Ration meant for the needy people affected due to Lockdown, during visit to the main office of the Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWT) Bahadurabad here.

Member of the National Assembly Aftab Jahangir and Member of the Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman were also present on the occasion, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Founder SWT Maulana Bashir Farooqi briefed the Governor Sindh about the ration distribution arrangements.

The Governor lauded the initiatives of the Saylani Welfare Trust and said that the efforts of the Trust to provide relief to the needy people affected due to Corona virus situation are laudable.

He said that around 100,000 bags of ration will be distributed among the affected families, with the coordination of SWT.

The Governor of Sindh further added that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is providing face masks, sanitizers and gloves to the public to use as preventive measures against the Corona virus.

Imran Ismail appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary socializing and to play an effective role in protecting themselves, their families and citizens from Corona virus.

The Governor Sindh said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is constantly monitoring the situation of Corona virus and the Federal government's relief package will help the people in this difficult time.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi said that the trust will provide all possible support to the government in dealing with this natural disaster.

He said that as Muslims we believe that asking forgiveness from Allah Almighty resolves all the problems, therefore, we need to be in ablution (Ba-Wazoo) and ask forgiveness from Allah, again and again.