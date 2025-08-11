Governor Sindh Reviews Independence Day Preparations With Foreign Consuls General
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, accompanied by the Consuls General of various countries, reviewed preparations for the “Maarka-e-Haq” Independence Day celebrations at the Governor House.
Consuls General from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Germany, Iraq, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, and Oman attended the meeting, said a news release on Monday.
Governor Sindh said that the largest digital stage in Pakistan’s history is being prepared for the celebrations. The Consuls General lauded the governor’s public service efforts and praised his keen interest in the “Maarka-e-Haq” Independence Day festivities.
