UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Sindh Reviews Response On Complaints Registered On Pakistan Citizens Portal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Governor Sindh reviews response on complaints registered on Pakistan Citizens Portal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday reviewed the performance of Federal government departments with special reference to the response relating to complaints registered on Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP), while presiding over a meeting at Governor's House.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail directed all departments to expedite work to resolve the complaints and the feedback of the concerned complainant should also be sought by calling the citizens.

He said that government organizations are bound to serve people as governance system is linked with better coordination between public and government organizations.

He emphasized upon the federal government institutions to provide merit and transparency based services to the citizens and there should be a practical and effective mechanism in this regard.

The Governor Sindh further directed that immediate redressal of grievances and complaints should be satisfied with the timely departmental action.

He said that regular meetings would be held to review the performance in resolving the grievances received so that all the departments should realize their responsibilities.

According to the report, the dashboards of officers of 77 federal departments, during the first three months of 2021, were reviewed.

These federal departments, in the Sindh, province received more than 10386 public complaints, out of which 95 percent had been resolved, according to the report.

It says that as many as 34 percent people expressed satisfaction on the way the issues were settled.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

HFZA remains first choice for foreign investments

24 minutes ago

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

37 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

37 minutes ago

Dozens arrested in Mardan over violation of corona ..

37 minutes ago

Overseas investors increase Chinese securities hol ..

37 minutes ago

Four drug-peddlers held in sargodha

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.