Governor Sindh Slams Indian Media, Calls For National Unity Against Aggression

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday criticized Indian news anchors for spreading hatred narrative through false and irresponsible journalism. He said their narrative aims to incite hostility rather than promote peace.

“Our fight is not against the people of India, be they Hindu, Sikh, or Muslim, but against the extremist ideology of Modi,” he said while speaking to the media.

Highlighting Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he stated, “We have lost over 90,000 lives in this battle.

We know what it means to fight terrorism, and we’ve paid the price for peace.”

Referring to recent tensions, the Governor said, “India initiated this aggression, and the time has come to respond firmly and decisively.”

Kamran Khan Tessori urged Pakistani artists, anchors, and people from all walks of life to raise their voices on social media against Modi’s cowardly hostility. He reiterated that the entire nation stands united with the armed forces and is ready to give a strong response to any threat.

