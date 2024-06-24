Governor Sindh stresses to promote tourism sites of country, cultural activities for youngsters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Monday stressed for the promotion of tourists sites in the country to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and enhance ‘cultural activities’ for youngsters to enable them to be future leaders and effective contributors for society.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan is blessed with numerous tourist attractions, from civilizations of antiquity to unique heritage including diverse topography from mountains to beaches and religious sites, adding, we need to project the right image of the country to the outside world.

He said present government is committed and taking all possible steps to improve the basic infrastructure including the road network, water and sanitation, safety and security for the promotion of country tourism.

He said government will continuously focus on niche tourism segments such as business events, Eco-tourism, community-based tourism (CBT), medical and wellness, edu-tourism, and experiential travel to bring more tourists in the country, adding, we want to promote local cuisine as part of our cultural heritage and strengthen local culinary identity.

He further pointed out that there is also need to work on new mechanisms that contribute to boosting tourism between other countries, while we need to focus on increasing the number of flights between other nations.

He stressed the need to further strengthen cultural relations and enhance joint cultural activities with brotherly countries to strengthen cultural and people-to-people relations which will produce positive results.

The Governor Sindh also admired hill station of Murree and heaven like valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan which are a matter of immense attraction for tourists all around the world.

He also urged the youth to value and promote their culture and tradition.