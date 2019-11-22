UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Takes Notice Of Police Firing On Citizen

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Governor Sindh takes notice of police firing on citizen

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday taking notice of an incident of death of a citizen due to the police firing sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday taking notice of an incident of death of a citizen due to the police firing sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh.

He said that it was the responsibility of the police to protect the public rather killing them, according to a statement.

The Governor Sindh said that no such action would be tolerated. Police reforms were the need of the hour, he added.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure protection of the livesand property of the people.

