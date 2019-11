Sindh Governor Imran Ismail would visit Jam Nawaz Ali on November 26 (Tuesday) to attend death anniversary of former federal minister Jam Mashooq Ali Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail would visit Jam Nawaz Ali on November 26 (Tuesday) to attend death anniversary of former Federal minister Jam Mashooq Ali Khan.

According to official announcement, Governor Sindh would arrive at Jam Nawaz Ali town of district Sanghar on November 26 at about 9:30 A.M to attend first death anniversary of Jam Mashooq Ali Khan.