- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor Sindh urges action against reckless dumpers amid rising traffic fatalities in Karachi
Governor Sindh Urges Action Against Reckless Dumpers Amid Rising Traffic Fatalities In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori highlighted a growing crisis in Karachi, stating that after battling terrorism, the city now faces a new challenge—reckless traffic incidents.
Speaking at a press conference at the Governor House on Thursday, Kamran Tessori expressed frustration over the deadly dumpers causing fatalities on Karachi's roads.
"Do not force me to stand in front of these dumpers myself. If people are pushed to the brink, they will no longer allow these vehicles to operate," the Governor warned.
The Governor also touched on cultural revival, discussing the upcoming International Mushaira on February 8th at Expo Center. He emphasized his commitment to bringing back Karachi's cultural vibrancy, ensuring that poetry and literary gatherings will continue.
Tessori encouraged citizens to attend the event, assuring that Governor House remains open for resolving the city's pressing issues.
Kamran Khan Tessori further called on the Sindh government, provincial ministers, and the police to take decisive action against reckless driving by dumpers. He condemned the exploitation of the vulnerable, urging law enforcement to hold those responsible for the deaths accountable. "More than 60 lives have been lost. Is this a joke with Karachi? These children are your children too—take care of them," he said, expressing his deep concern over the rising fatalities.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on fog, environment pollution held in GCGC Gulbahar7 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib conducts surprise visit to PS Golra7 minutes ago
-
Rauf Rind condoles demise of Prince Karim7 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi firing incident7 minutes ago
-
PA body discusses establishment of EPT, ban on transportation of poplar wood7 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh urges action against reckless dumpers amid rising traffic fatalities in Karachi7 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad announces strict measures for public relief during Ramadan17 minutes ago
-
DPO Hub Syed Fazal starts work after taking charge of his office17 minutes ago
-
Federal Urdu University, Kazan Federal University strengthen Pakistan-Russia academic collaboration17 minutes ago
-
"Rang-e-Pakistan 2025" Cultural Festival to showcase Pakistan’s rich heritage17 minutes ago
-
IHC cancels cause lists of Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Tariq Mehmood17 minutes ago
-
DG SBCA Abdul Rasheed Solangi retires27 minutes ago