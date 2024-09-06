Governor Sindh Visits Al-Mustafa Medical Centre To Witness Cleft Lip Surgeries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday visited Al-Mustafa Medical Centre and witnessed free surgeries for cleft lip and palate.
The Governor was briefed by the administration regarding the ongoing free surgeries. The briefing detailed that the free surgery camp will continue for a week, with 30 individuals already registered. A five-member medical team, including three surgeons from the United States, performed the operations.
Tessori lauded the efforts of Al-Mustafa Medical Centre, stating, "I commend the administration for providing free surgeries for cleft lip and palate. Offering such expensive medical services for free is an invaluable example of humanitarian service." He further added that the spirit of selfless service to humanity in Pakistan is truly commendable.
Speaking to the media, the Governor Sindh expressed his pleasure while visiting Al-Mustafa Medical Centre, saying, "I am deeply impressed by the welfare work being carried out by this institution.
They are providing free treatment for individuals who, due to financial constraints, could not receive it in their childhood. I have been informed that experienced doctors from the United States are conducting the surgeries."
In response to a question, Governor Tessori remarked, "Whenever Haji Hanif Tayyab calls, I make it a point to come, as I am also a member of Al-Mustafa Trust. We must all join hands to support this team."
He added that during the Defence Day ceremony in Malir, he met the families of martyrs, including a mother who had lost one son and subsequently recruited her second son in the army. She expressed her desire to send her third son in the Army if her second son embarrassed martyrdom, demonstrating the unparalleled bravery of the nation.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori concluded by stating, "It is a great honor for us to have individuals like Haji Hanif Tayyab, who serves as a role model for all of us."
