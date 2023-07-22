Open Menu

Governor Sindh Visits City Areas, Reviews Arrangements For Moharram-ul-Haram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Saturday visited different areas of the metropolis and reviewed the arrangements for the month of Moharram-ul-Haram.

He visited Ancholi area of the city and met with Alama Aqeel Al-Gharavi.

The Governor said that everyone had to fulfill his responsibility to ensure law and order situation during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that cooperation with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) was vital to maintain law and order.

He urged the Ulema to preach the teachings of islam and said that he believed in serving the people.

