Governor Sindh visits DALFA Cattle Show

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday said that agriculture livestock, dairy and fisheries are pivotal for the economy of Pakistan and the 3rd exhibition of these sectors will ensure promotion of the same.

This, he said while visiting the 3rd Dairy Agriculture Livestock, and Fisheries Association (DALFA) exhibition and cattle show here at Expo Centre. Managing Director Badar Expo Solutions Zuhair Naseer and President DALFA Haris Mithan were also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that all these sectors play an essential role for persons engaged and their livelihood depends upon it. “Assembling of all stakeholders at this exhibition would help grow their business immensely” he added.

The Governor Sindh lauded the increase in exports of meat from Pakistan and said that it would bring much needed foreign exchange to the country.

“I have been informed that foreign companies have shown great interest in importing meat from Pakistan and their delegates have visited this exhibition to place their orders”, he said

He further said that despite being an agricultural country, it was unfortunate that Pakistan had to import essential commodities.

“We have great potential in every field and there was only a need to streamline our potential and resources to get better results, he opined.

Governor Sindh visited various stalls of the exhibition and appreciated the beauty and quality of livestock kept there.