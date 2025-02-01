Governor Sindh visits Ethiopian Embassy tourism pavilion at PTM 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad’s Tourism Pavilion which has been set up at the Pakistan travel Mart (PTM) 2025 to promote Ethiopian cultural diversity and multifaceted tourism.

Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, Honorary Consul of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Karachi, along with the Embassy staff received the Governor Sindh upon his arrival at the pavilion.

On the occasion, the Governor Sindh was briefed about Ethiopian tourism, cultural heritage and also about the development of its capital Addis Ababa on the modern lines.

The FDR Ethiopia and Pakistan enjoy strong bilateral relations, said the Governor Sindh while appreciating the role of the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad in promoting its tourism and culture in Pakistan.

Last year at the Karachi Feast, the Governor Sindh inaugurated the Ethiopian Embassy Tourism Pavilion and this time, he has the honor to open the traditional Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony.