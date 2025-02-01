Governor Sindh Visits Ethiopian Embassy Tourism Pavilion At PTM 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad’s Tourism Pavilion which has been set up at the Pakistan travel Mart (PTM) 2025 to promote Ethiopian cultural diversity and multifaceted tourism.
Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, Honorary Consul of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Karachi, along with the Embassy staff received the Governor Sindh upon his arrival at the pavilion.
On the occasion, the Governor Sindh was briefed about Ethiopian tourism, cultural heritage and also about the development of its capital Addis Ababa on the modern lines.
The FDR Ethiopia and Pakistan enjoy strong bilateral relations, said the Governor Sindh while appreciating the role of the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad in promoting its tourism and culture in Pakistan.
Last year at the Karachi Feast, the Governor Sindh inaugurated the Ethiopian Embassy Tourism Pavilion and this time, he has the honor to open the traditional Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Sindh visits Ethiopian Embassy tourism pavilion at PTM 202518 seconds ago
-
Currency smuggling attempt foiled at Multan Airport20 seconds ago
-
Four injured as Hiace van skids the road in Galyat22 seconds ago
-
Smart cleanliness plan implemented in Multan23 seconds ago
-
Four-member dacoit gang smashed25 seconds ago
-
Dera Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover over 17kg hashish26 seconds ago
-
Khorasan Razavi Governor General meets Punjab Governor28 seconds ago
-
'Higher education and specialization vital for nurses'30 seconds ago
-
Patwari among three arrested for fake land transfer in Swabi36 seconds ago
-
Info Advisor, CS, IGP enquire after health of injured AC10 minutes ago
-
DC hears public concerns10 minutes ago
-
Interfaith harmony foundation of sustainable peace: DC10 minutes ago