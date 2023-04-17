Governor Sindh visits Gulzar Hijri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday visited Gulzar-e- Hijri and interacted with the citizens. On the occasion, the governor said that he was grateful to the people who had given him the title of people's governor.

The governor said that the reason to visit places was to meet the people and listen to their problems.

He said the administration should visit markets and implement official prices. He said that the Iftari would be held in Governor's House in the whole holy month of Ramazan.