Governor Sindh visits historical building of Frere Hall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday visited the Frere Hall and reviewed various parts of the historical building.

Imran Ismail on the occasion also praised the Guardian Board and said that it was good to have the experts from the country included in the board who belonged to Karachi, a statement said.

The Governor said that unfortunately, such a board of experts was facing issues. "I assures full support from the Governor House and I would request Sindh Chief Minister and Heritage Authority to resolve the issues being faced by the board".

He said that it was a matter of concern that antique items were stolen in the past which was a criminal act and involved people should be punished. He said he would write a letter to the Chief Minister for the purpose.

The Governor said that the painting of Sadequain present in the building which remained incomplete due to his demise, was a rare asset and should be preserved.

Earlier, Chairman of the Frere Hall Gaurdian Board, Shahid Feroz, gave a detailed briefing to the Governor, saying that the historic building was completed in 1865, with the government and the municipal corporation as well as the public however the major chunk of its cost was incurred by the municipality.

The Chairman said that antique material was stolen from the historic building. There was a bandstand in this historic building named after Queen Victoria and King Edward's which was still there. Steps were being taken to restore this historical place to its original condition.

He added that to highlight the importance of this building, we plan to illuminate this building like other historic buildings around the world from December 25 so that its beauty could inspire people in night.

They said that we intend to reconstruct a library of the historic building for which funding was needed.

On the occasion, Patron-in-Chief of the Frere Hall Guardian Board and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and Board members Yawar Jilani, Shahid Abdullah, Jamil Yousuf, Durray Qazi, Pervez Saeed and Ghazi Salahuddin were also present.