UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Sindh Visits Historical Building Of Frere Hall

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:11 PM

Governor Sindh visits historical building of Frere Hall

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday visited the Frere Hall and reviewed various parts of the historical building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday visited the Frere Hall and reviewed various parts of the historical building.

Imran Ismail on the occasion also praised the Guardian Board and said that it was good to have the experts from the country included in the board who belonged to Karachi, a statement said.

The Governor said that unfortunately, such a board of experts was facing issues. "I assures full support from the Governor House and I would request Sindh Chief Minister and Heritage Authority to resolve the issues being faced by the board".

He said that it was a matter of concern that antique items were stolen in the past which was a criminal act and involved people should be punished. He said he would write a letter to the Chief Minister for the purpose.

The Governor said that the painting of Sadequain present in the building which remained incomplete due to his demise, was a rare asset and should be preserved.

Earlier, Chairman of the Frere Hall Gaurdian Board, Shahid Feroz, gave a detailed briefing to the Governor, saying that the historic building was completed in 1865, with the government and the municipal corporation as well as the public however the major chunk of its cost was incurred by the municipality.

The Chairman said that antique material was stolen from the historic building. There was a bandstand in this historic building named after Queen Victoria and King Edward's which was still there. Steps were being taken to restore this historical place to its original condition.

He added that to highlight the importance of this building, we plan to illuminate this building like other historic buildings around the world from December 25 so that its beauty could inspire people in night.

They said that we intend to reconstruct a library of the historic building for which funding was needed.

On the occasion, Patron-in-Chief of the Frere Hall Guardian Board and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and Board members Yawar Jilani, Shahid Abdullah, Jamil Yousuf, Durray Qazi, Pervez Saeed and Ghazi Salahuddin were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister World Governor Victoria Ghazi December Criminals From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Commander of Land Forces, senior US defense of ..

1 minute ago

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwa ..

26 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

Tabish takes five to give Sindh advantage over Cen ..

37 minutes ago

Sindh Police female officer bags 3rd position in v ..

4 minutes ago

Loss over two billion dollars to the Kashmir's fra ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.