UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Visits Liaquat Ali Khan's Grave, Offers Fateha

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Governor Sindh visits Liaquat Ali Khan's grave, offers Fateha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the grave of Shaheed-e-Milat Liaquat Ali Khan on the occasion of his death anniversary.

He placed a floral wreath at the grave and offered Fateha. The governor also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country, including the Sindh province.

He also inked his remarks in the book of visitors.

Later, talking to media persons, he said, 'I have come to pay tribute to Liaquat Ali Khan, the country's first prime minister.' He said that October 16 was the black day in the history of the country, because on this day the first prime minister of the country was martyred.

Replying to a question about by-elections, he said that the people should exercise their right to vote and all participating parties should follow the code of conduct.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Governor Vote Liaquat Ali Khan October Media All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

18 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.