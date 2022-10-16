KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the grave of Shaheed-e-Milat Liaquat Ali Khan on the occasion of his death anniversary.

He placed a floral wreath at the grave and offered Fateha. The governor also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country, including the Sindh province.

He also inked his remarks in the book of visitors.

Later, talking to media persons, he said, 'I have come to pay tribute to Liaquat Ali Khan, the country's first prime minister.' He said that October 16 was the black day in the history of the country, because on this day the first prime minister of the country was martyred.

Replying to a question about by-elections, he said that the people should exercise their right to vote and all participating parties should follow the code of conduct.