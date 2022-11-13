Governor Sindh visits market; interacts with shopkeepers, customers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited a market of Akhtar Colony where he interacted with shopkeepers and customers and listened to their problems, here, on Sunday.

The people expressed their pleasure and excitement while finding the governor among them.

Kamran Tessori, on the occasion, said that he had good working relations with the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The governor said that he wanted to bring everyone on the same page by setting aside their differences.

He said that the doors of the Governor House were open to the public.

He further said that all sort of measures would be taken to resolve the issues of traders.