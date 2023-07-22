Governor Sindh visits PACC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Saturday visited different sections of the Pakistan American Cultural Centre (PACC) and plant a sapling as part of the tree plantation drive.

On this occasion, he said that English learning was the need of the hour as one could perform their work by learning any language in a better way.

He lauded the PACC to be part of the plantation campaign. The Governor said that everyone was worried of global warming whereas the present government was prioritizing the plantation campaign.

He called upon the people to take part in the plantation drive, which was the need of the hour.