Governor Sindh Visits Quaid's Mausoleum On The Occasion Of Youm-e-Tashakkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Friday visited Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakkur, offered Fateha and recorded his thoughts in the visitors’ book.
He was accompanied by the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Ali Khursheedi, along with other elected representatives of MQM Pakistan.
Speaking to the media after the visit, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that paying respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah strengthens one’s realization of the value of freedom.
While commenting on national defense, he stated that India attempted to impose war on its own terms, but the Pakistan Armed Forces delivered a timely and powerful response that uplifted the nation’s pride.
The Governor Sindh further stated that the Indian government was pleading for a ceasefire while Pakistan’s leadership exercised patience and wisdom.
He reiterated that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and does not seek conflict, but any compromise on national defense will never be accepted.
He praised the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, under whom the entire nation stood victorious on the international front.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that India’s ambition to establish regional dominance was foiled by the resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces.
He strongly condemned the Indian government's brutal actions that resulted in the martyrdom of innocent children and damage to a mosque. He paid tribute to the brave soldiers and the innocent lives lost due to Indian aggression.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori noted that all political parties demonstrated national unity on this day, which stands as a true symbol of collective strength.
