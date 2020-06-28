Governor Sindh visits residence of Syed Munawar Hassan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited the residence of former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, Syed Munawar Hassan and offered condolences to his son Syed Talha Hassan on his demise.

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and other leaders were also present on the occasion, said a statement on Sunday.

The Governor Sindh said that Syed Munawar Hassan was a figure of honesty in politics and his honesty was his greatest attribute.

He said that besides politics, the deceased also rendered significant services in the promotion of Islamic teachings and interpretation of Quran and Hadith.

Imran Ismail said that political opponents of Syed Munawar Hassan also appreciated his honesty.

The Governor said that the demise of Munawar Hassan was a loss to every countryman.

The Sindh governor said that the vacuum created by his demise would not be filled for a long time. The Governor of Sindh prayed to Allah Almighty to place the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to his family and followers to bear the loss.