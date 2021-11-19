UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Visits Sheikh's Residence To Offer Condolences

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 05:19 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday visited the residence of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to offer condolences on death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday visited the residence of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to offer condolences on death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Senator Saleem Mandviwala, members parliament Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq, Riaz Fatyana, Raja Riaz and Aamir Kiani also visited Sheikh house and offered Fateha for his brother.

They expressed grief and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

