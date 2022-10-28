Governor Sindh visits Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Friday visited the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and paid his respects.

He, on the occasion, asked to open the doors of the shrine to the general public and offered fateha.

He also prayed for the prosperity and development of the country, including Sindh.

The governor said he got inner satisfaction by visiting the shrines of Sufi saints.

He further said that measures were being taken for the rehabilitation of flood-affectees.