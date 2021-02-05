Governor Sindh visits Tablighi Ijtema

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday visited Tablighi congregation in Orangi Town and offered Friday prayers.

On the occasion Sindh Governor said that the scholars were not only fulfilling their responsibilities for the propagation of the religion but also did not hesitate to make any sacrifice in this regard, said a news release.

He further said that scholars of all schools of thought should effectively spread the message of islam for the unity and brotherhood of the entire Muslim nation.

After the Friday prayers, special prayers were offered for the unity of the Muslim nation, stability of Pakistan and independence and sovereignty of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).