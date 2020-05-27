Governor Sindh visits two brothers residence killed in plan crash; condoles with father

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Tuesday visited the residence of two brothers who lost their lives in plane crash and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

He condoled with Zohaib and Shoaib's father Mohammed Sharif Raza, said a news release.

He, on the occasion, said the incident was a big tragedy and its responsible would be brought to justice.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also constituted a team of experts on the incident which would soon submit a report to him (prime minister).

The governor expressing his grief and sorrow over the sad incident said the whole nation was sympathizing them at this hour of grief.

Later, talking to media, he said Rs1 million would be given to each family of victims and Rs500,000 to two survivors each.

The governor said 30 to 34 dead bodies still required to be identified.

Replying to a question, he said lockdown was not the solution to the coronavirus.