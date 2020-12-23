UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Vows To Support NGOs For Children Education

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Governor Sindh vows to support NGOs for children education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has urged the philanthropists, affluent people and corporate organizations to extend support for Green Crescent Trust (GCT), striving hard to educate children of the deprived families in the country even during the on-going coronavirus situation.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said this while talking to a 5-member delegation of Green Crescent Trust (GCT) headed by its Chief Executive Officer Zahid Saeed.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor appreciated the uninterrupted services of the GCT continuing for the last 27 years for imparting education to the children of the less privileged areas of the province.

He appreciated the fact that in its pursuit to spread literacy among the children of the disadvantaged families in Sindh, the GCT had established 150 plus charitable schools in remote and rural parts of the province having enrollment of 29,000 students.

The Governor further appreciated the vision of the GCT to work with Federal, provincial, and local governments to enroll out-of-school children in Sindh.

He said that the present government would fully support the efforts of the sincere non-governmental organizations like the GCT to educate the children of the destitute families.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of GCT Zahid Saeed thanked the Sindh Governor for taking keen interest in to the subject matter.

