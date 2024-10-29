Governor Slams KP Govt Over Ineligibility To Deal With Emergencies
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday criticized the provincial government over its failure to extinguish huge fire in a factory here in Hayatabad Industrial Area causing loss of billions of rupees.
During his visit to the affected Deans factory, he deplored that Rescue 1122 could not control the fire for 20 hours as the force was lacking resources, manpower and vehicles, adding that the fire was extinguished by the Air Force.
He appreciated the chief of Pakistan Air Force over his prompt action and said that if all the services have to be done by the armed forces then what would the provincial government do.
Kundi demanded constitution of a joint investigation team to probe the incident and fix the responsibility of the incident.
If all the services have to be done by the army, then what will the provincial government do, Faisal Karim Kundi
The Governor said that these factories represent KP province and it the government would not provide them protection and support then nobody would invest in the province.
On this occasion, Ghazanfar Bilour, Zamong Textile (Deans) Factory owner Shirazuddin, Jameel Nawaz and other business community were present.
They informed the Governor that Rescue and PDA departments failed to control the fire in time thus causing huge loss to the factory, adding that the rescue vehicles were not having diesel which we provided, industry officials.
They expressed gratitude to the Governor for seeking Air Force help to control the blaze. Industry officials requested the Governor to play his imperative role in getting tax exemption of five-year for industries in KP from FBR.
