UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor, Special Assistant To PM Inaugurate Miyawaki Urban Forest In Governor House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Governor, Special Assistant to PM inaugurate Miyawaki Urban Forest in Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday inaugurated Miyawaki Forest spread over 1 acre on the occasion of World Forest Day at Governor House here.

Talking to media persons, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Miyawaki Urban Forest had been inaugurated at the Governor House under PM's Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme.

He said that in all 30 different trees had been planted in the Miyawaki Urban Forest of the Governor House out of which 12 trees were of fruit and 18 of other species.

He said that Miyawaki forest was a new technology through which many trees could be planted in a small area.

The Governor praised the efforts of the Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change and said that his work was being recognized at international level.

He also appreciated the Sindh Forest Department for its cooperation.

Imran Ismail said that the plantation of mangroves had been increased in Sindh and Balochistan.

He said, 'Prime Minister Imran Khan has a vision and dream to turn Karachi green.

' He said that they had planned to visit different areas of the city to plant trees. He further said that PIA, Port Qasim etc were requested to provide them with small areas for the plantation and their visit was to this effect. He also made requisition to the Sindh government to provide them with some areas for the urban forest purpose.

He said that Miyawaki Urban Forest would also play vital role in decreasing flooding in the city.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that the metropolis needed the Urban Forest to deal with heatwaves.

He said that the Miyawaki Urban Forest grew ten percent fast. It stored more Carbon Dioxide and the forest also played an important role in biodiversity.

Malik Amin Aslam said that urban forestry was need of the hour.

He said that 30 thousand of mangroves had been planted in Pakistan out of 1 billion, which were being planted additionally over 1 lac acres of land.

He further said that Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur had been chosen for the urban plantation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Balochistan Prime Minister World Technology Governor Visit Hyderabad Sukkur Sunday National University Media All Government PIA Billion Port Qasim

Recent Stories

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

39 seconds ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

48 seconds ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

57 seconds ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

1 minute ago

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

46 minutes ago

Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 death ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.