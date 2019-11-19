Governor State Bank of Pakistan calls on KP Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Baqir Raza Tuesday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House and discussed economic situation of the country.

They also discussed matters related to banks and the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Speaking on the occasion the KP Governor said the overall economic situation has improved and people have trust in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He appreciated the measures took by Governor SBP for strengthening of economy.