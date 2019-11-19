UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Calls On KP Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:26 PM

Governor State Bank of Pakistan calls on KP Governor

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Baqir Raza Tuesday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House and discussed economic situation of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Baqir Raza Tuesday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House and discussed economic situation of the country.

They also discussed matters related to banks and the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Speaking on the occasion the KP Governor said the overall economic situation has improved and people have trust in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He appreciated the measures took by Governor SBP for strengthening of economy.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor State Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Rights Group Says at Least 106 Protesters Killed i ..

13 minutes ago

Total of 800 Hong Kong Protesters Already Left Pol ..

15 minutes ago

About 200 French Troops Stationed in Syria's North ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Says Talks With Be ..

15 minutes ago

Trump Threatens to Raise Tariffs if No Trade Deal ..

15 minutes ago

Germany Seeks to Maintain Dialogue With US Despite ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.