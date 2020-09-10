Governor State Bank of Pakistan visits commissioner Office

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir visited the Commissioner's Office here on Wednesday and held a meeting with Commissioner Ishrat Ali

The commissioner briefed the SBP governor about details of implementation on government policies and progress of Clean and Green programme.

He also briefed about anti-corona measures, anti-dengue campaign and other challenges.

The governor SBP appreciated administrative efforts and steps to make Faisalabad clean and green.

MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and others were also present.