Governor stresses 'charter of economy' to stabilise country financially

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has urged political leadership of the country to develop consensus on signing a 'charter of economy' for stabilising Pakistan financially.

Talking to a delegation comprising Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) members at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said it was time to put aside personal interests for the good of people and the country.

The delegation was led by FCCI President Mian Zafar Iqbal and consisted of Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Small Traders Hamid Ali, Vice President Muhammad Sarfraz, Vice President Shahida Munir, and President Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Industries Tariq Mehmood Jadoon.

He said the Federal government had decided to launch socioeconomic road-map, Pakistan Outlook 2035, adding that top priority of the government was to bring about economic stability in the country and to put the country on the road to progress once again.

Governor Balighur Rehman said small traders and small industries play an important role in the country's economy. He said the business community was not only playing an important role in the country's economy, but also working as a source of employment for hundreds of thousands of people.

Mian Zafar Iqbal said that Faisalabad cottage industry would develop by getting space for small industrial estate within FIEDMC. President Rawalpindi Chamber Tariq Mehmood Jadoon said that there was need to create an industrial zone along the Rawalpindi Ring Road. The delegation informed the Punjab governor about problems being faced by small industries.

The Punjab governor assured the delegation of conveying their problems to the departments concerned.