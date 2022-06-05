UrduPoint.com

Governor Stresses Collective Efforts To Tackle Environmental Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday said that environmental pollution and global warming was a challenge for the whole world including Pakistan and joint efforts were required to tackle it.

In his message on 'World Environment Day' he said there was need to move towards renewable energy to reduce global warming and the government had recently abolished sales tax on solar panels to promote the use of solar energy.

The governor asserted that research on climate change was needed in universities and he also sought suggestions from universities in the light of research done on climate change. He said that tree plantation could reduce environmental pollution. "We all have to provide clean environment for our future generations for which all people have to play their role in reducing environmental pollution," he added.

