Governor Stresses For Bringing Revolutionary Changes In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Governor stresses for bringing revolutionary changes in Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday urged the stakeholders to make more efforts to raise the literacy rate in the province and bring revolutionary changes to uplift the underprivileged segment of the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday urged the stakeholders to make more efforts to raise the literacy rate in the province and bring revolutionary changes to uplift the underprivileged segment of the society.

Speaking at a seminar organized here on the occasion of International Literacy Day, he said the day invites us to prepare an all-round national education policy to raise the level of the nation in the academic, intellectual and scientific world.

Malik Wali Kakar said we should remain committed to promoting education for everyone and removing barriers to literacy.

He directed the officials to utilize all possible resources to bring improvement in the education sector and ensure quality education to the children at par with other provinces.

He said that in Balochistan millions of children between the ages of five to fifteen years do not have access to schools.

"It should be noted that the dream of an educated Balochistan cannot be realized without the full support and guidance of international organizations," he added.

The Governor informed the participants that there were a huge number of non-functional schools located in suburban areas of the province due to lack of attention.

