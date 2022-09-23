UrduPoint.com

Governor Stresses Media Role In Education Of People With Special Needs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the role of media is vital in the education and access of information to people with special needs including those with impaired speech and hearing abilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the role of media is vital in the education and access of information to people with special needs including those with impaired speech and hearing abilities.

In his message on the occasion of World Sign Day on Friday, he said it is a day to show solidarity with those having impaired hearing and speech abilities, adding that uniform sign language is very important for the education and training of such persons.

The governor said quota had been earmarked in the government jobs for special people in Pakistan.

He said like the rest of the world, Pakistan also had special education institutions for education and training of the speech and hearing impaired people.

