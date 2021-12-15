Governor stresses officials to play role for maintaining good governance

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of Trainee officers led by DG National Management Course Iram Bukhari called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Governor said that raising voice for support to the helpless people was the responsibility of officers saying that it was important that government officials use their professional skills to solve the problems without coming into any kind of pressure.

He said that the officers should play their full role in establishing good governance and keeping the society free from illegitimate recommendations and corruption.

In response to a question, the Governor said that we have very beautiful places and promotion of tourism could strengthen the economy of the country and the province.

Referring to the duties of trainee officers, he said that government officials have a key role that they benefit people from development projects and maintain good governance.