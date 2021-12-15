UrduPoint.com

Governor Stresses Officials To Play Role For Maintaining Good Governance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:19 AM

Governor stresses officials to play role for maintaining good governance

A delegation of Trainee officers led by DG National Management Course Iram Bukhari called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House here on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of Trainee officers led by DG National Management Course Iram Bukhari called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Governor said that raising voice for support to the helpless people was the responsibility of officers saying that it was important that government officials use their professional skills to solve the problems without coming into any kind of pressure.

He said that the officers should play their full role in establishing good governance and keeping the society free from illegitimate recommendations and corruption.

In response to a question, the Governor said that we have very beautiful places and promotion of tourism could strengthen the economy of the country and the province.

Referring to the duties of trainee officers, he said that government officials have a key role that they benefit people from development projects and maintain good governance.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Governor From Government

Recent Stories

Baboons can reproduce social conventions to proble ..

Baboons can reproduce social conventions to problem solve: study

46 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits SMBR's r ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits SMBR's residence

47 seconds ago
 Tunisia&#039;s Ons Jabeur all set to make history ..

Tunisia&#039;s Ons Jabeur all set to make history as first Arab woman to play in ..

35 minutes ago
 US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lendi ..

US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lending

49 seconds ago
 Nawaz granted permission on medical grounds to go ..

Nawaz granted permission on medical grounds to go abroad: Shahzad

50 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.