UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Stresses Students To Focus On Education

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:07 PM

Governor stresses students to focus on education

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said incumbent government was committed to ensure better provision of educational opportunities in the province and also promoting healthy educational environment for achieving principle of quality knowledge

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said incumbent government was committed to ensure better provision of educational opportunities in the province and also promoting healthy educational environment for achieving principle of quality knowledge.

He expressed these views while talking to principals of Cadet Colleges including Qilla Saifullah, Kuhlo, and Jaffarabad called on him at Governor House, said press release issued here. On the occasion Provincial Secretary Higher Education Abdul Saboor Kakar was present.

Governor Balochistan said affair of education and processes of teaching have better in Cadet Colleges due to well environmental of education and urged the student that they should focus their studies with spirit of courage and hard work to fulfill their parents' expectations and to make their future bright.

He said students should also improve their ethics along with education for betterment of knowledge.

Governor assured that our youth have bright future and expressed his best wishes for their success in education fields.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Education Student Amanullah Khan Government Best

Recent Stories

NASA Awards $14Mln Contract for Tiny Satellite to ..

3 minutes ago

IT sector has a promising in Pakistan: Nafees Zaka ..

3 minutes ago

IS Cell's Media Officer Killed in Airstrike in Eas ..

3 minutes ago

Modi can never demoralize valiant Kashmiris throug ..

3 minutes ago

Asad Khokhar takes oath as Minister

10 minutes ago

President to ianugurate family planning roadmap: D ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.