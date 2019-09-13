Governor stresses students to focus on education

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said incumbent government was committed to ensure better provision of educational opportunities in the province and also promoting healthy educational environment for achieving principle of quality knowledge

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) : Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said incumbent government was committed to ensure better provision of educational opportunities in the province and also promoting healthy educational environment for achieving principle of quality knowledge.

He expressed these views while talking to principals of Cadet Colleges including Qilla Saifullah, Kuhlo, and Jaffarabad called on him at Governor House, said press release issued here. On the occasion Provincial Secretary Higher Education Abdul Saboor Kakar was present.

Governor Balochistan said affair of education and processes of teaching have better in Cadet Colleges due to well environmental of education and urged the student that they should focus their studies with spirit of courage and hard work to fulfill their parents' expectations and to make their future bright.

He said students should also improve their ethics along with education for betterment of knowledge.

Governor assured that our youth have bright future and expressed his best wishes for their success in education fields.