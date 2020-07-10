UrduPoint.com
Governor Stresses To Improve Quality Of Education

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said the university is not only an educational institution but also an effective and reliable means to boost future generations of the county.

"It is imperative that we all have to work together to raise the standard of higher education in the province. Modern science could promote a healthy learning environment for students," he said.

The Governor expressed these views while presiding over the Senate session of the University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar at Governor House Quetta.

Vice Chancellor of Khuzdar Engineering University Prof. Dr. Ehsan Kakar, Vice-Chancellor of Lasbela University Prof.

Dr. Dost Baloch, Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS University Farooq Bazai, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Nasrullah Jan and other senators were present on the occasion.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai while talking to the senators of Khuzdar University of Engineering and Technology said that higher educational institutions of the province have guided towards sustainable development and stability..

The administrative and teaching affairs and practices of Khuzdar Engineering University were also discussed in detail in the Senate session and several important decisions were taken as a result of suggestions and recommendations of the participants present in the meeting.

