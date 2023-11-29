Open Menu

Governor Stresses Youth To Divert Attention Toward Modern Educational Research

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward modern educational research

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday said that we should prepare our children to meet challenges of the current century and divert their attention toward research and modern fields of education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday said that we should prepare our children to meet challenges of the current century and divert their attention toward research and modern fields of education.

Addressing a dinner hosted by Dir Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Lower Dir, the Governor stressed youngsters to improve their capabilities and meet the requirements of the current world.

The dinner was also attended by the former caretaker minster, Fazal Elahi, Provincial Chairman, Federation of Pakistan Chamber, Qaisar Khan, President Malakand Chamber, Shoaib Khan, President Haripur chamber, Tayab Swati, presidents of Bajaur and Chitral Chambers besides members of FPCCI executive body.

He said that world nations have achieved success by following long-term policies while our people are more attracted towards short-term benefits despite that our country has been richly endowed by countless precious resources and reserves adding that sixty percent of our natural resources remained unused due to lack of policies and vision.

Governor said that we should work to change the mindset of the young generation and help them to enter new fields of technology and science.

He said that the government has established eighteen industrial zones in the province and adopted a multi-pronged strategy to promote trade and commerce.

He said that we must support our institutions and work in a dedicated way to achieve success and prosperity. Recalling accomplishments of the government, he said that Chitral University has been started with an estimated cost of Rs. 1.7 billion while the university has been approved for Vaari.

Governor said that we have to shun differences and work in cohesion for the better future of the next generations.

He also distributed shields and gifts among leading businessmen and traders of the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Education Young Chitral Dir Haripur Malakand Chamber Ghulam Ali Commerce Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, mainpuri

17 minutes ago
 KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's p ..

KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's praise, noteworthy achievements

17 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with ..

Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with focus on law & order: Caretake ..

19 minutes ago
 Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

19 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

22 minutes ago
 Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance s ..

Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance social justice, decent work

16 minutes ago
Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

16 minutes ago
 Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season ..

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

16 minutes ago
 China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monito ..

China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monitoring Network acknowledged

16 minutes ago
 18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop bu ..

18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop business, economic activities: G ..

16 minutes ago
 Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenf ..

Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenfield case: Nawaz

16 minutes ago
 Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 20 ..

Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 2025

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan