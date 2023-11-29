Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward modern educational research

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday said that we should prepare our children to meet challenges of the current century and divert their attention toward research and modern fields of education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday said that we should prepare our children to meet challenges of the current century and divert their attention toward research and modern fields of education.

Addressing a dinner hosted by Dir Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Lower Dir, the Governor stressed youngsters to improve their capabilities and meet the requirements of the current world.

The dinner was also attended by the former caretaker minster, Fazal Elahi, Provincial Chairman, Federation of Pakistan Chamber, Qaisar Khan, President Malakand Chamber, Shoaib Khan, President Haripur chamber, Tayab Swati, presidents of Bajaur and Chitral Chambers besides members of FPCCI executive body.

He said that world nations have achieved success by following long-term policies while our people are more attracted towards short-term benefits despite that our country has been richly endowed by countless precious resources and reserves adding that sixty percent of our natural resources remained unused due to lack of policies and vision.

Governor said that we should work to change the mindset of the young generation and help them to enter new fields of technology and science.

He said that the government has established eighteen industrial zones in the province and adopted a multi-pronged strategy to promote trade and commerce.

He said that we must support our institutions and work in a dedicated way to achieve success and prosperity. Recalling accomplishments of the government, he said that Chitral University has been started with an estimated cost of Rs. 1.7 billion while the university has been approved for Vaari.

Governor said that we have to shun differences and work in cohesion for the better future of the next generations.

He also distributed shields and gifts among leading businessmen and traders of the area.