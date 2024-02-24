Open Menu

Governor Summons Assembly Session

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Governor summons assembly session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday summoned the first session of the provincial assembly on February 28, at 11 am.

The newly elected members will take the oath, oath of Speaker and Deputy Speaker and election for the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

